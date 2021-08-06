Nas, Young Nudy, Fredo Bang and More – New Projects This Week

Summer is slowly dwindling down, but the season is still going strong, and with that comes more new projects for rap fans to bump through the weekend and beyond. There are some releases from a veteran MC from Queens, N.Y., an artist out of East Atlanta and a rapper who is currently incarcerated.

Nas drops King's Disease II, his 14th solo album. The effort is the follow-up to his Grammy Award-winning 2020 offering, King's Disease. King's Disease II features appearances from Eminem, a first-time joint effort between the two veteran MCs, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, EPMD, "If I Ruled the World" collaborator Lauryn Hill, 2021 XXL Freshman Blxst and more. Like Nas' initial offering of the LP, this sequel is executive produced by himself alongside Hit-Boy. The West Coast producer is responsible for the album's instrumentation in its entirety.

Young Nudy keeps the momentum going after the release of his DR. EV4L project in May with the new album Rich Shooter. The 20-track effort finds the Atlanta rhymer pairing his cool, calm and collected rhymes with imminent threats on tracks like "Keep It in the Street," produced by Pi'erre Bourne, and admitting he's consumed by guns and violence on "Addicted," produced by Coupe. Future, Peewee Longway and Gucci Mane, among others, show up with guest features to bring some different energy to Slime's new album.

Fredo Bang isn't letting his current incarceration stop him from putting out new music. Two weeks after getting picked up in Miami on a fugitive warrant, the Baton Rouge, La. rapper drops the new album Murder Made Me. The new LP features 16 songs and guest appearances from Polo G, Coi Leray, Big30 and Mozzy.

More new music can be found below from the likes of Pink Siifu, Queen Key and a host of others.