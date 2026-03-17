New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Lists His Top 5 Favorite Rappers of All Time

It's no secret that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is a hip-hop fan. So when he was asked who are his favorite top five rappers of all-time, he lists some notable lyrical heavyweights.

On Tuesday (March 17), a viral video hit the social media radar of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani talking with educator and writer Jose Vilson about his initiative of expanding New York's 3-K and Pre-K programs in all five boroughs. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Vilson wraps up his conversation with the mayor by giving him a hard-hitting question.

Vilson asked Mayor Mamdani who are his top five favorite rappers of all time. It took him a minute but he listed his favorites.

"I gotta put in Nas, as someone who used to represent Queensbridge Houses, largest public housing development in North America," the mayor began. "I also have to say, when I was growing up, for me, Lupe Fiasco—he was one of my top rappers."

"I also have a real soft spot for Common," he continued. "I also have to put in Jay-Z."

"And I think as New York City, we have to put in Biggie," he concluded.

Apparently, Lupe Fiasco caught wind of Mayor Mamdani mentioning his name in his top five list. He reposted the video on his Instagram account and captioned it with a flexed bicep emoji to show his approval.

See NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Lists His Top 5 Favorite Rappers of All Time and Lupe Fiasco's Reaction

See XXL's Video: NYC Mayor Is a Rapper?! The Wild Story of Zohran Mamdani

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