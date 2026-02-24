Jay-Z Sparks Talk of Reasonable Doubt Anniversary Shows

Jay-Z sparks speculation that he is planning Reasonable Doubt anniversary shows in New York.

After recently launching the new website JayZ30.com and releasing the original "Dead Presidents" track on streaming services last week, Hov clearly has plans to celebrate the release of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. Now, fans think there could be a series of concerts on the agenda as well.

On Feb. 21, one internet sleuth pointed out that the WNBA's New York Liberty, who play home games at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., don't have a home game from June 19 to July 3, with the presumption being that Jigga may have booked the venue for a concert or concerts during that timespan. The 30th anniversary of Jay's Reasonable Doubt is June 25. There are no other events currently scheduled on the Barclays website for that date.

"It seems very convenient that every day or every two days of the year there is an event (you can check on their website) and conveniently on the week of Reasonable Doubt anniversary there is absolutely no event and a gap of 2 weeks😭 it stays an observation not a fact!" X user holahovitaaa posted.

One thing that could put a damper on fans' expectations is the NBA Draft. For the past five years, the draft has been hosted at the Barclays Center. It is reportedly expected to take place on June 24 and June 25, though the venue for this year has not been announced.

