Jay-Z Speaks on Choosing Bad Bunny as 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Performer

Jay-Z weighs in on his choice to stamp Bad Bunny as the performer at the 2026 Super Bowl.

On Sunday (Sept. 28), Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announced that the Latin superstar would grace the stage during the halftime show at Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation company has served as the NFL's Live Music Entertainment Strategist since 2019, commented on the decision to pick the three-time Grammy winner.

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring, Jay-Z said in a press release about the announcement. "We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage."

Bad Bunny also spoke on the honor.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," he said. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL."

In addition, Bad Bunny shared an announcement video via Instagram, which shows him sitting on a football goalpost on the beach wearing a straw hat. The 2026 Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 8, 2026.

In an interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe on Monday (Sept. 29), Bad Bunny recalled getting the call from Jay-Z, who let him know he was this year's choice, in the middle of a workout.

"I remember that after the call I just did, like, 100 pull-ups," Bad Bunny recounted. "It was very special."

Bad Bunny will have a hard act to follow after Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance, which broke the record as the most-watched Big Game halftime show with 133.5 million viewers.

See Jay-Z Speaking on His Decision to Choose Bad Bunny to Perform at the 2026 Super Bowl and Bad Bunny's Reaction