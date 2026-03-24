Jaÿ-Z Says He Doesn’t Know If Rap Battles Should Be Part of Hip-Hop Anymore

Jaÿ-Z doesn't know if rap battles should be part of hip-hop anymore after seeing the fallout from the epic squabble between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

On Tuesday (March 24), GQ shared a new interview with Hov, who recently announced he will be making his return to the stage later this year with three huge performances. During the sit-down, Jaÿ addressed Drake and Kendrick Lamar's 2024 rap battle, which had the internet going nuts due to the music and salacious claims made by both artists.

"We love the excitement and I love the sparring and the music you get," Jaÿ said. "But in this day and age, it's so much negative that comes with it that you almost wish it didn't happen."

Jigga feels things go way too far due to the internet and social media culture, which pits Stan armies against each other, resulting in nasty things being said about people unrelated to the battle, including kids and significant others.

"I don't know if I love that," the Roc Nation founder said. "I don't know if it's helpful to our growth...I don't know that battling needs to be a part of the culture anymore."

Hov admitted that he hates that he feels that way. He also appears to understand the irony, considering he was part of one of the biggest rap battles in hip-hop history with Nas, which got (super) ugly in its own right.

Watch Jaÿ-Z Give His Thoughts on Rap Battles in Hip-Hop

See Rappers' Most Wildest Insults They've Said During Beefs