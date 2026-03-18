Jay-Z Announces Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint Anniversary Concerts at Yankee Stadium

Jay-Z is set to perform two shows at New York's Yankee Stadium to celebrate the 30th and 25th anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, respectively.

On Wednesday (March 18), Roc Nation announced on their Instagram page that Jay-Z will celebrate the anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint with two historic concerts at Yankee Stadium in New York. The IG post features a blueprint of the famed Yankee Stadium with Jay-Z's name typographically written with the umlaut over the ÿ. Hov is set to perform his 1996 classic album Reasonable Doubt on July 10 and his 2001 masterpiece The Blueprint on July 11. No ticket information was listed.

Jay's announcement for his two shows comes after it was revealed he will headline the 2026 Roots Picnic with The Roots in Philadelphia on May 30. Ironically, The Roots was Jigga's backup band on his live project, Jay-Z: Unplugged, which dropped in December of 2001. The collection featured the Brooklyn rhymer performing his entire Blueprint album and a few of his past hits.

Since launching his new website, JayZ30.com, back in February, Jay-Z has been blessing fans with rare recordings of his major hits. On Feb. 20, he celebrated the 30th anniversary of his song "Dead Presidents," which dropped on Feb. 20, 1996. The Ski Beatz-produced track is now available on digital streaming platforms for the first time.

In March, Hov made two rare tracks available: the original version of "Ni**a What, Ni**a Who (Originator 99)," which features Big Jaz and Amil and his 1998 single, "Wishing on a Star," featuring Gwen Dickey, which had previously only been released on the European edition of In My Lifetime, Vol. 1.

See Jay-Z's Announcement of His Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint Anniversary Concerts at Yankee Stadium

See Jay-Z's Music Video for "Jigga What, Jigga Who" Featuring Big Jaz and Amil

See Jay-Z's Music Video for "Wishing on a Star" Featuring Gwen Dickey

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