Jay-Z Launches New Website Celebrating 30 Years of Music

Jay-Z launches a new website to celebrate 30 years of music.

On Friday (Feb. 20), Jay-Z launched a new website, JayZ30.com, to mark the 30th anniversary of both the release of his song "Dead Presidents," which dropped on Feb. 20, 1996, and his three-decade-long music career. On Roc Nation's Instagram account, which can be viewed below, images of Jay-Z — with the umlaut over the ÿ — are featured along with the announcement that his song, "Dead Presidents," is now available on digital streaming platforms for the first time ever.

The classic get-money anthem, produced by Ski Beatz, samples Nas' line from the Illmatic standout "The World Is Yours," where he raps, "I'm out for dead presidents to represent me." The single was released independently through the now-defunct music label, Roc-A-Fella Records, which Jay-Z co-founded with Damon Dash and Kareem "Biggs" Burke.

In addition, the single is available for purchase on vinyl, CD and cassette on JayZ30.com. Interestingly, Hov put the umlaut ÿ back to his name on all his music videos on his YouTube channel.

There's no word on what Jay-Z has planned to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut solo album, Reasonable Doubt. He released the project on June 25, 1996, via Roc-A-Fella Records.

The classic album boasts guest appearances from The Notorious B.I.G., Foxy Brown and Mary J. Blige as well as production from Ski Beatz, Knowbody, DJ Premier, Irv Gotti (credited as DJ Irv), DJ Clark Kent and others. Among the memorable tracks on the LP include "Can't Knock the Hustle," "Ain't No N**ga," "Brooklyn's Finest," "Can I Live" and D'Evils."

See Roc Nation's Announcement of Jay-Z's New Website Celebrating 30 Years of Music

See Jay-Z's "Dead Presidents" Music Video

Stream Jay-Z's Classic Song "Dead Presidents"

