Man Claiming to Be Jay-Z’s Son Reveals He Did Not Get Settlement and Will Still Go After Jigga in Court After Dropping Lawsuit

The man claiming to be Jay-Z's son says he's not done going after Jigga in court after dropping a lawsuit against the music mogul earlier this month.

Rymir Satterthwaite Gives Update After Dropping Lawsuit Against Jay-Z

On Sunday (July 27), Rymir Satterthwaite updated his supporters on Instagram, following his withdrawn lawsuit against Jay-Z, whom Rymir and his late mother have unsuccessfully sued for paternity multiple times.

"It's been a crazy couple weeks. I just want to let y'all know, I have not stopped my fight," Rymir says in the video below. "I did withdraw my case. It's for a reason, y'all. It's not ’cause I'm stopping with it or not gonna refile it or anything like that. It's just a lot going on behind closed doors."

Rymir goes on to say he's been the victim of bully tactics in court, adding, "We sitting back and playing chess, not checkers."

"I have not gotten any DNA test," he adds. "I have not gotten any settlement or anything. I wouldn't just take it. I would let y'all know. Even if it wasn't y'all business. Y'all guys been here for me."

Rymir Satterthwaite Continues Fight to Prove Jay-Z Is His Father

Rymir and his mother, Wanda Satterthwaite, have alleged for over a decade that Jay-Z was Rymir's father. Wanda, who died in 2019, claimed she was intimate with Jigga when she was 16 and he was 22, resulting in Rymir's birth.

In 2010, she requested a paternity test and named two men as the possible fathers: Jay-Z and another man, Robert Graves. Graves reportedly took a DNA test and was ruled out. The Satterthwaite's have filed multiple lawsuits against Jay-Z since then, which have been dismissed for lack of evidence and lack of jurisdiction.

Jay-Z has consistently denied the claims. In May, Rymir filed another lawsuit accusing Jay of suppressing paternity claims and preventing legal accountability in an effort to "evade scrutiny, preserve public image and deny the plaintiffs fundamental rights."

Jay-Z's legal team motioned for the lawsuit to be dismissed earlier this month and called the ongoing legal matter a "decades-long campaign of harassment."

XXL has reached out to Jay-Z's team for comment.

Watch Rymir Satterthwaite Say He's Not Done Going After Jay-Z Over Paternity