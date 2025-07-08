Nicki Minaj Puts Jay-Z and Megan Thee Stallion on Blast Over Lawsuits Tied to Shocking Accusations

Nicki Minaj is making jokes online about Jay-Z and Megan Thee Stallion's recent legal issues.

Nicki Minaj Pokes Fun at Megan Thee Stallion's Expense

Nicki Minaj apparently woke up this morning (July 8) and chose violence. This afternoon, the Queens, N.Y. rapper called out her nemesis Megan Thee Stallion on X and Instagram. Replying to news that Megan's former photographer's lawsuit against the Houston rapper would be allowed to move forward, Nicki wrote, "Oh no. What was that law again? Bwajahaahahhaajajajajajajajajajsssss," along with a video of herself and a friend laughing.

On IG, she shared the same post along with the caption: "What was the name of that law again???????? Karma’s Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord’s law? We give God the glory & he’s only just begun. Have a blessed day if you can. lol the blogs posting lies, thank you. More money for me. We’re working. Trust."

Nicki is referencing the lawsuit filed against Megan last spring by Emilio Garcia, who claims he was forced to watch Megan have lesbian sex during a trip to Europe in 2022.

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Jay-Z

Nicki also had a post aimed at Hov. Sharing a photo of a news story about a lawsuit filed by Rymir Satterthwaite, a 31-year-old man who has claimed he is Jigga's son for years, Nicki wrote: "Oh is this why he was trending the other day? Idk. I hope all is well. To God be the glory."

What Is Nicki's Beef With Jay-Z and Megan Thee Stallion?

Nicki and Megan Thee Stallion have been at odds for years, after Nicki claimed that Megan told her to abort her son and Nicki appeared to diss Megan on the song "Seeing Green" in 2021. The two rappers traded shots last year, with Megan going at Nicki on the song "Hiss" and Nicki clapping back on the track "Bigfoot."

For the past few years, Nicki has claimed that she is owed millions of dollars from Jay-Z for promoting his Tidal streaming service. She addressed the claims again today.

"I’m going to use some of the money #JayZ owes me to send some of my Barbz to college, pay their school fees & student loans via my #StudentOfTheGame charity," Nicki wrote on X.

Last September, she called Jigga out after Kendrick Lamar was picked over Lil Wayne to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans. Most recently, she appeared to take a shot a Jay on the song "Banned from NO (Remix)."

Check out Nicki Minaj's posts below.

