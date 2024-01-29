Everything You Need to Know About Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s Beef

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion have been at odds for a few years now, but the tension all came to a head following Meg's release of her "Hiss" diss track on Friday (Jan. 26). The song subliminally targeted Nicki, and Nicki hasn't let up in her evisceration of the Houston rapper in the days after the song dropped.

While the relationship between Meg and Nicki seems irreparable at this point, there was a brief time when the two rappers appeared to be close. The pair collaborated on a remix of Meg's 2019 single "Hot Girl Summer," which peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Nicki and Meg also showered each other in praise during an Instagram Live conversation shortly after the song's release.

By 2020, that relationship began to visibly sour. While neither rapper has confirmed when relations began to take a turn, fans have speculated that Meg's "WAP" collaboration with Nicki's longtime foe Cardi B was the first sign of trouble. The song dominated Billboard charts in 2020, becoming the first No. 1 single to top the inaugural Billboard Global 200 chart. It was eventually certified eight-times platinum.

As the void between Meg and Nicki has continued to grow larger, here's how the two MCs got to such a contentious point in their relationship.

Nicki Minaj Subliminally Targets Meg on "Seeing Green"

The first sign of trouble came when Nicki Minaj dropped the song "Seeing Green" in May of 2021. It was reported that Nicki had unfollowed Meg on Instagram earlier that year, and many fans thought the bar, "One Margarita pizza with Parmesan and garlic/These b***hes thirsty; I can see why they alcoholics," was targeting the Houston rapper.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Reveals Last Talk With Her Father Before Fatal Crash

Megan Thee Stallion Unfollows Nicki Minaj on Instagram

In January of 2022, it was reported that Meg unfollowed Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat on Instagram. While it's unclear what prompted the unfollowing, fans speculated that Nicki's "Seeing Green" lyrics played a part in it, as well as Meg's "WAP" collaboration with Cardi B.

Nicki Minaj Implies Megan Thee Stallion Tried to Get Her to Drink While Pregnant

In September of 2022, Nicki Minaj appeared on her Queen radio show, and without naming names, seemed to imply that her issues with Meg started after the Houston Hottie tried to pressure Nicki to drink while she was pregnant with her son. Nicki added that Meg also pressured her to get an abortion. Nicki also seemed to take issue with Beyoncé sending Megan Thee Stallion flowers, which the R&B star had done after Meg was shot by Tory Lanez in July of 2020.

“Imagine telling someone you didn’t want to drink because you were, at the time, possibly pregnant," Nicki said. "Because you were actively having a baby. Imagine if that person said, 'Oh girl, you can go to the clinic...'Imagine posting photos that you are pregnant and the person doesn’t even like it or say congratulations. But then when you post that Beyoncé sent you flowers congratulating you, the person then tried to send you flowers thinking that, 'Oh, I can use this opportunity,' as she does everyone else. 'She’ll post the flowers.' I didn’t even let them s**ts in muthaf****in’ house."

A Barb then proceeded to relay Nicki's comments to Meg on X, formerly known as Twitter. Meg responded to the Barb by commenting: "LIE."

Nicki Minaj Drops "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"

In March of 2023, Nicki Minaj dropped off her single "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," where fans speculated that more shots were fired at Meg.

"700 on 'em horses when we fixin' to leave/But I don't f**k with horses since Christopher Reeves," Nicki rapped.

Elsewhere Nicki spits, "That .40 cal make 'em dance like a go-go," seemingly referring to Meg being shot in the foot. Nicki also rapped "Dorito b***hes mad they not chose," presumably referring to Meg's brand partnership with Doritos.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Shares Video of Someone Hiding Copies of Her Album

Megan Thee Stallion Returns Fire With "Hiss"

On Jan. 26, Megan dropped "Hiss," which targeted multiple foes including presumably Nicki Minaj.

"I can never be judged by a b**ch that was dancin', makin R. Kelly go viral," Meg raps.

She then raps, "These h*es don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law/I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start/B***h, you a p***y, never finna check me/Every chance you get, bet your weak a*s won't address me/B***hes swear they G, but the G must stand for goofy."

Nicki would later directly respond to the Houston rapper's "Megan's Law" bar, which refers to a federal law requiring law enforcement to make information available to the public regarding registered sex offenders. The bar was likely a dig at Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty, who was indicted back in 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Petty had previously served almost four years in prison for a 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl.

Nicki Minaj Responds With Social Media Tirade and "Big Foot" Diss Track

Nicki Minaj returned fire shortly after "Hiss" dropped on Jan. 26. Nicki first went on Instagram Live, seeming to clown Megan's flow for sounding similar to Pimp C. Nicki also previewed her diss track "Big Foot," which she dropped on Jan. 29. In another lengthy post, Nicki also pointed out all of Meg's records that flopped before continuing to tear her apart on X.

"This little beggin' whore talkin' 'bout Megan's law/For a free beat, you can hit Megan raw (Uh)/If you a ghostwriter, Pardi in Megan jaw (Uh)/Shots thrown but I still ain't let Megan score (Tell 'em , uh)," Nicki raps on the Tate Kobang and ZellTooTrill-produced track.

Near the end of the song, Nicki demands an apology from Megan, who Nicki accuses of lying on Megan's late mother Holly Thomas.

Meg has yet to respond, but considering Nicki's relentlessness, the beef appears to be far from over.