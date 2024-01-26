Megan Thee Stallion Goes In With the Bars on New Song ‘Hiss’

Megan Thee Stallion returns with her latest single "Hiss," and she's going in with the bars.

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Latest Single "Hiss"

After teasing that she would be bringing the heat on her new song, Megan Thee Stallion follows through on her promise, dropping the new track "Hiss" on Friday (Jan. 26). On the new song, which can be heard below, Hot Girl Meg gets some stuff off her chest.

"I feel like Mariah Carey, got these n***as so obsessed/My p***y so famous might get managed by Kris Jenner next," she raps over the LilJuMadeDaBeat and Bankroll Got It-produced track. "He can't move on, can't let it go/He hooked, nose full of that Tina Snow/Since n***as need Megan help to make money, b***h, come be my h*e."

"Allegations from the opposition, b***h n***as just eating it up/These blogs get paid to lie, y'all talk s**t and be broke as f**k," she raps on the second verse. "Bottom line is I'm still rich, do Megan bad and I'm still good/Bringing up who I might've f**ked and the bottom line they still would."

Megan Thee Stallion Preps New Album

"Hiss" comes as the follow-up to Megan Thee Stallion's previous single "Cobra," which dropped in November of 2023 and was the most watched YouTube debut from a female rapper last year. That song made headlines partly due to Megan rapping about catching a man cheating. The song prompted a response from her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine in the form of the song "Thee Person." Pardi addressed both tracks during an interview on Angela Ye's Lip Service podcast the following month. Megan addressed his interview in a fiery Instagram Live session the next day.

Megan is currently working on her first independent album after parting ways with 1501 Certified Entertainment last October following a lengthy legal battle.

Listen to Megan Thee Stallion's new single "Hiss" below.

Stream Megan Thee Stallion's "Hiss"