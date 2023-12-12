Pardison Fontaine Asks ‘What’s Cheating’ When Asked If He Was Unfaithful to Megan Thee Stallion

Pardison Fontaine recently needed clarity on the definition of cheating when asked if he was unfaithful to Megan Thee Stallion, during a recent interview.

Pardison Fontaine Addresses Megan Thee Stallion Breakup Drama

On Tuesday (Dec. 12), Angela Yee's Lip Service debuted its latest episode, which features Pardison Fontaine. During the episode, Pardi addressed releasing the song "Thee Person" where he called out Megan Thee Stallion after she rapped about him cheating on her latest single "Cobra."

"It was definitly not my intention, it was just something I felt like I had to do," Pardi said at the 10:50 mark of the video below. "The more and more [her song] sat with me, I was like, 'I don't like this. I don't like the way I'm being portrayed. I don't like people not knowing the whole story.'"

Pardi was later specifically asked if he cheated on Megan Thee Stallion.

"That's not what happened at all. What's cheating?" the rapper-songwriter said around the 12:20 mark of the sit-down. "This is my thing, right. Is hiding text messages cheating on your partner? If it's something that you have to hide from your partner, is it cheating?...In that regard, I say [I cheated]. Inappropriate, correct, right? But the way it was painted it had me so mad."

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Relationship

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine began dating shortly after she was shot by Tory Lanez in the summer of 2020. However, breakup rumors started back in February after Megan unfollowed Pardi on Instagram. A few months later, Megan was seen posted up with soccer player Romelu Lukaku at a wedding, confirming the split.

Last month, Megan put out the song "Cobra," which features the lyrics: "Pulled up, caught him cheating, gettin' his d**k sucked in the same spot I'm sleepin'," Meg raps on the Bankroll Got It-produced track. "Lord, give me a break, I don't know how much more of this s**t I can take."

Pardi appeared to respond to the line on social media and later released his own song addressing the drama.

See Pardison Fontaine addressing his breakup with Megan Thee Stallion on Angela Yee's Lip Service below.

Watch Pardison Fontaine on the Latest Episode of Lip Service