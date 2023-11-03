Pardison Fontaine’s Instagram Comments Are in Shambles After Megan Thee Stallion Appears to Reveal He Cheated on Her

UPDATE (Nov. 3):

Pardison Fontaine is apparently responding to the influx of social media users coming at him over Megan Thee Stallion's new song "Cobra." Based on his reaction, he's taking the cheating accusations in stride.

With many fans assuming that Megan is rapping about catching her ex-boyfriend Pardi Fontaine in bed with another woman on the new single, the New York wordsmith hit up his Instagram Story on Friday (Nov.3) with a subliminal response. In the process, he used the likenesses of two other high-profile individuals accused of cheating on significant others.

In his first IG Story, Pardison shared a video clip of Future, who was allegedly unfaithful in his relationship with Ciara, saying, "It's an evil world we live in." For the second slide, Fontaine posted a famous photo of NBA player Tristan Thompson laughing that was taken around the same time he was accused of cheating on Khloé Kardashian.

ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 3):

Pardison Fontaine's social media comments are in shambles after Megan Thee Stallion appeared to reveal he cheated on her via the new track "Cobra."

Fans Flock to Pardison Fontaine's Social Media Comments

On Friday (Nov. 3), Pardi became the No. 1 trending topic on X, formerly known as Twitter, when Megan Thee Stallion rapped about being cheated on in her new song and fans assumed she was giving the tea on her breakup with Pardison. As a result, people have flocked to his Instagram comments to give their two cents on the matter. It's gotten out of control.

"Is you out your damn mind!!!! Is them braids too tight?!!!!! How dare you!!!!" one person commented on Pardi's most recent Instagram post from Oct. 3.

"So you cheating IN THE CRIB????!!! Damn you could have just left," someone else wrote under the same photo.

"Getting a 'FEMINIST' tattoo then cheating on a woman at her lowest point is WILD," another IG user vented.

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Being Cheated On on New Track

Megan Thee Stallion returned with her new song "Cobra" on Friday. On the track, she raps about finding a man cheating in bed.

"Pulled up, caught him cheating, gettin' his d**k sucked in the same spot I'm sleepin'," Meg raps on the Bankroll Got It-produced track below. "Lord, give me a break, I don't know how much more of this s**t I can take."

Fans assumed she was referring to Pardi. The once-loving couple broke up earlier this year without explanation.

See Pardison Fontaine's Instagram comments after Megan Thee Stallion appears to reveal he cheated on her below.