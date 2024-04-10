Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating her rebirth by showing off a newly toned physique while posing nude on the cover of Women's Health magazine today.

Megan Thee Stallion Poses Nude

On the cover of Women's Health The Body Issue, which debuted Wednesday (April 10), Megan Thee Stallion poses with a head full of cascading waves and her left leg strategically placed in front of her nude body. The cover shoot photos include her sitting in a pool of water and on a rock, all while showing the skin she's in.

"Megan @theestallion has changed ⚡️She's a new woman—in both mind and body—thanks to a period of transformation, which included learning how to become the ultimate hype woman for herself. Now, with her third album on the way, hip-hop's it girl is in her strongest era yet. 'I want to see myself grow and be better than I am right now,' she tells WH. 'And I will. I know I will,'" Women's Health wrote in a caption for Meg's cover on Instagram.

The rapper spoke at length about her physical and mental transformation for the cover story. Megan's workout routine consists of cardio by running up sand hills at the beach or doing 40 minutes on the StairMaster or elliptical, hip thrusts, goblet squats, leg extensions, "stallion kicks," weighted situps, lat pulldowns, lat flies and renegade rows.

Drinking a gallon of water a day has helped the Houston Hottie immensely. Her smoothie of choice: strawberry, banana, almond milk and protein powder. Meg will even do a green juice before her workout. Lunch usually consists of pan-seared salmon while dinner includes sea bass or cod with tomatoes, sweet potatoes, kale or brown rice. She'll do snacks, too, but not the sweet kind: cucumber slices with salt and pepper, and cherry tomatoes with light balsamic vinaigrette. Meg also cut back on bread, tuna melts, red meat and no longer consumes sugary drinks like soda, juice and dark liquor. The 29-year-old MC does tequila if she indulges in alcohol.

While Megan thanks her therapist for the mental clarity she has these days, the road to get there wasn't always easy. Tory Lanez shooting her in the foot in 2020, and being found guilty for the crime in 2022, left Megan at the center of scrutiny by fans and peers alike.

"A lot of people didn't treat me like I was human for a long time," she said. "I feel like everybody was always used to me being the fun and happy party girl. I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me. As a Black woman, as a darker Black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace. But I'm human."

Check out some of the photos from Megan Thee Stallion's Women's Health cover shoot below.

See Megan Thee Stallion Posing Nude