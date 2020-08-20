Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Was Shot by Tory Lanez

Megan The Stallion has confirmed that she was shot by Tory Lanez.

During an Instagram Live session tonight (Aug. 20), Megan told all of the details from the shooting incident that took place on July 12 prior to Tory's arrest for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

"Since y'all hoes so worried ’bout it," Meg said. "Yes, this nigga Tory shot me. You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really fuckin’ dragging it. Muthafuckas talkin’ ’bout I hit this nigga. I never hit you. Muthafuckas was like, 'Oh, she mad ’cause he was tryna fuck with Kylie.' No, I wasn't. You dry shot me."

Megan goes on to reveal that there were actually four people in the vehicle, including herself. "Everybody in the car...it's only four muthafuckas in the car," she continued. "Me, you, my homegirl and yo' security. Everybody in the car arguing. I'm in the front seat, this nigga in the backseat. I get out the car, I'm done arguing. I don't wanna argue no more. I get out. I'm walking away. This nigga, from out the backseat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me. I ain't get cut by no glass."

The Houston rapper later shared why she decided not to tell the police that there was a gun in the car or that Tory shot her. "’Cause the people in the neighborhood...there's a witness," she revealed. "When the police came because the neighbors called the police. This did not happen at Kylie's house. This happened damn near back at the house I was staying at. I was just tryna get home. We was five minutes away from my spot. The police come. I'm scared. All this shit going on with the police. The police is shooting muhfuckas for anything. The police was literally killing Black people for no muthafuckin’ reason.

"Soon as the police tell us all get out the muthafuckin’ car, the police is really aggressive. You think I'm ’bout to tell the police that we, niggas, us Black people, got a gun in the car? You want me to tell the laws that we got a gun in the car, so they can shoot all of us up? Nigga, I'm scared. It's a fuckin’ helicopter over us and some mo' shit. Why the fuck would I tell the laws somebody got a gun in this car and this nigga shot me? So I can get shot, you can get shot, she can get shot?"

Megan added that she was shot for no reason and that she was reluctant to tell the police because she didn't want them to get in more trouble than they were already going to be in as a result of them having a gun in the car.

Just before Megan hopped on IG Live, she tweeted, "Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you."

theestallion via Twitter

Earlier today, XXL confirmed that the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office asked the Los Angeles Police Department to further investigate the shooting incident before they make a decision to charge Tory Lanez with felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm—personal use of a firearm.

Yesterday (Aug. 19), Megan Thee Stallion shared the first images of her gunshot wounds via social media.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Tory Lanez for a comment on this matter.

See Megan Thee Stallion's full Instagram Live below.