District Attorney Considers Charging Tory Lanez With Felony Assault in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

UPDATE (Aug. 20):

On Thursday afternoon (Aug. 20), a rep for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed to XXL that they have "asked law enforcement for further investigation before making a filing decision on a charge of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm—personal use of a firearm, against Daystar Peterson."

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office is pushing to escalate the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion that transpired ahead of Tory Lanez's arrest for a gun charge last month.

According to a report from TMZ on Wednesday evening (Aug. 19), the Los Angeles D.A.'s office is reviewing a possible felony assault with a firearm charge against Tory, born Daystar Peterson, for his alleged involvement in the shooting on July 12. Prior to this, the Toronto artist had not been considered a suspect. However, he can potentially face the additional charge after prosecutors request that the Los Angeles Police Department further investigates the shooting.

Shortly after the shooting incident took place, Tory was arrested and booked at the Los Angeles County's Sheriff's Department for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. Witnesses claimed that an argument took place in an SUV outside of a home in the Hollywood Hills section of L.A. and gunshots were fired into the air. The vehicle supposedly left the scene. As the unconfirmed story has been told, Megan was shot in the foot after an argument took place between her and Tory while they were riding in a chauffeur-driven SUV along with another unnamed woman.

Megan has offered credence to reports of her being shot after making several statements via social media. Earlier today, she shared the first images of the gunshot wounds she sustained on the back of her feet via Instagram. "Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y'all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y'all really be believing the shit YALL make up," she wrote in a portion of the caption. "I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot?."

Less than a week after the shooting took place, a rep for the LAPD confirmed to XXL that following Megan Thee Stallion releasing a statement saying that she "suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," Hollywood detectives launched an assault with a deadly weapon investigation. The spokesperson for the police department added that the suspect's information will only be released once an arrest is made.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, the Los Angeles Police Department and a rep for Tory Lanez for a comment on this matter.