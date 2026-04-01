Megan Thee Stallion Gets Ill During Moulin Rouge! Performance, Rushed to Hospital

Megan Thee Stallion gets ill during a performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and is hospitalized.

On Tuesday night (March 31), The Breakfast Club's Loren Lorosa broke the news that Megan's performance in the Broadway musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre was cut short due to a medical matter. Loren, who was in attendance, revealed Megan was replaced by another actor following a brief stoppage in the show.

"Milan rouge on Broadway has removed Meg the stallion for the night (no explanation as to why)," Loren tweeted. "Announcement just came on in the theatre .. they have removed Meg Thee Stallion from the show as Zidler for the rest of the night."

A spokesperson for Megan later confirmed with Loren in a statement that the rapper was taken to the hospital after getting sick.

“During Tuesday night’s production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated," the statement reads. "We will share additional updates as more information becomes available.”

Megan's stylist, Kellon Deryck, also asked fans for prayers.

"Everyone say a prayer for Megan, we are all at the hospital," he tweeted.

Megan started her run in the Broadway musical as the character Zidler on March 24 and has already appeared in a handful of shows. She was scheduled to be on the show until May 17.

XXL has reached out to Megan Thee Stallion's team for comment.

See Loren Lorosa's Tweets Reporting Megan Thee Stallion Was Hospitalized

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