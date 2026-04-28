Megan Thee Stallion to End Role in Moulin Rouge! Early After Breakup With NBA Player Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion announces she is bowing out of her role in Moulin Rouge! The Musical early. The news comes after her breakup with NBA player Klay Thompson.

On Monday (April 27), the Houston rapper broke the news to fans via Instagram, revealing that her last show will be on May 1.

"It’s been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater!" she wrote. "Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work! I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful. And to all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey! I LOVE YALL."

The news comes after Megan announced her breakup with NBA player Klay Thompson over the weekend, accusing him of infidelity in a post on Instagram.

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she wrote. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

During a Moulin Rouge! performance following the breakup announcement, she was seen crying on stage.

Megan was originally scheduled to be in the Broadway show until May 17.

See Revealing She Is Ending Her Tenure on Moulin Rouge! The Musical Early

See All the Rappers Touring in 2026