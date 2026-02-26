California Supreme Court Denies Tory Lanez’s Request to Review His Shooting Conviction

Tory Lanez's shooting conviction stands, as the California Supreme Court denies his request for a review of his criminal case.

On Wednesday (Feb. 25), the California Supreme Court rejected Tory Lanez's defense petition to review his conviction in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, according to a disposition update on appellatecases.courtinfo.ca.gov. The latest ruling comes three months after the California Court of Appeals affirmed his conviction.

XXL has reached out to Tory Lanez's attorney for comment.

The case stems from his July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion during an argument in the Hollywood Hills. Tory was found guilty in December of 2022 of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The 33-year-old Canadian rapper-singer was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August of 2022. Despite his continued claims of innocence, Tory's attempts to overturn the verdict and secure a new trial have failed. He is eligible for parole in August of 2029.

In a December 2025 interview with NBC News, Tory insisted that he was wrongfully convicted.

"I believe not only that I was wrongfully convicted, but the amount of new evidence that has emerged since that trial, I think, has been overwhelming," he stated.

When asked about a message he'd want to send to Megan now, Tory expressed that he doesn't hate her and would prefer to speak to her in person rather than through an interview.

"I think that I wouldn't say something directly to her, I would like that moment to happen in person," he said. "We've both gone through a lot. There's this connotation that, like I share this hatred for her, but I don't. I'm genuinely past that. I'm at a place of healing in my life. I'm at a place of taking accountability for the things that I did wrong. And when I talk about my case, I don't want it to be taken as me coming for her because it's not that. I'm just asking for somebody in the system to look at my case and look at the evidence and ask if this was fair."

Tory is currently incarcerated at California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

See California Supreme Court Document Denying Tory Lanez's Request to Review His Shooting Conviction

California Supreme Court Denies Tory Lanez's Request to Review His Shooting Conviction appellatecases.courtinfo.ca.gov/ loading...

Get our free mobile app