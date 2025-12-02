Blogger Milagro Gramz Shades Megan Thee Stallion After Losing Defamation Lawsuit

Blogger Milagro Gramz isn't letting a lawsuit loss against Megan Thee Stallion keep her from speaking out and throwing shade at the rapper.

On Monday (Dec. 1), shortly after news that a jury found Milagro "Gramz" Cooper liable of defamation, promotion of an altered sexual depiction and intentional infliction of emotional distress, she hopped on Instagram Live to address the situation.

"I'ma start working on my mixtape because apparently the only place where you can bully people and talk crazy and pop sh*t is in the studio," Gramz said, throwing subs at Megan. "But anywhere else it's off limits. So I'ma go get on my mixtape sh*t and make sure I channel all my energy into my raps and put that out and let that be artistic expression."

Gramz went on to say she was proud of herself for standing up for something she believed in, which is assumed to be her right to freedom of speech and to report on topics she saw fit.

"I hope that you can see the bigger picture and you can understand what new media is," Gramz continued. "I hope that you understand that the things that we do and the work that we put in is valuable. Solid bi**hes they ain't built, they born, you understand? I'm happy that I stood up for something I believe in, followed it all the way through and I don't need validation from anybody else about those things."

During the livestream, Gramz blocked a user who said, "I heard you lost your lawsuit."

The jury also ruled Gramz to be a media defendant and awarded Megan $75,000 in punitive damages. That sum that could fall to $59,000 pending the judge’s own ruling on Gramz's status as a media defendant and if the judge dismisses the defamation claim. No final judgment has been filed from the judge, which means the jury verdict still stands.

AsiliA Law Firm, the firm representing Milagro Gramz, issued a statement on Dec. 1 following the jury's verdict.

"While many outlets are reporting that Ms. Cooper was found liable for Defamation, the Final Judgment of the Court is that Ms. Cooper is not liable for Defamation. Ms. Cooper ultimately prevailed on Ms. Pete's [Megan Thee Stallion] leading accusation, Defamation, and the jury awarded a nominal amount of damages compared to millions of dollars Ms. Pete demanded from Ms. Cooper throughout the course of the litigation."

Legal reporter Meghan Cuniff announced the verdict from the Miami courtroom through live reporting yesterday.

Megan sued Cooper in October of 2024, for defamation, promotion of an altered sexual depiction and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Megan accused the blogger of colluding with Tory Lanez and his father, Sonstar Peterson, to harass Megan online and discredit her claims of being shot by Tory in the summer of 2020. The defamation campaign allegedly included spreading fake rumors and sharing a fake video depicting Megan engaging in a sex act.

Watch Blogger Milagro Gramz Shade Megan Thee Stallion