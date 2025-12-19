Tory Lanez Says He Doesn’t Hate Megan Thee Stallion, Feels He Was Wrongfully Convicted

Tory Lanez does his first interview from prison since being sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He insists he was wrongfully convicted and wants someone in the system to look at the evidence and "ask if this was fair."

On Thursday (Dec. 18), Tory Lanez spoke to NBC News amid his planned appeal after being convicted of the 2020 shooting. He's seeking release from prison. The rapper is currently incarcerated at California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, Calif. and has already served three years of his 10-year sentence.

"There is definitely a very big misconception about me that seems to the public as I'm this monster," Tory says. "I feel like I was catapulted into this poster child for the unprotection of Black women, and it's just so unlike me. And I've never really had a chance to express that."

The Canadian native claims he doesn't have a record of violence against women. "I've never been violent towards women," he insists. "I would never hit a woman, let alone shoot a woman."

Since the shooting incident occurred in 2020, and the 2022 trial for the charges against him, Tory has proclaimed his innocence. After being found guilty of assault with semiautomatic weapon, personal use of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, Tory feels he was wrongfully convicted.

"I believe not only that I was wrongfully convicted, but the amount of new evidence that has emerged since that trial, I think, has been overwhelming," he maintains.

When asked what he would say to Megan Thee Stallion right now, Tory revealed he'd like to have a moment to address her in person rather than through an interview.

"I think that I wouldn't say something directly to her," Tory added. "I would like that moment to happen in person. We've both gone through a lot. There's this connotation that, like I share this hatred for her, but I don't. I'm genuinely past that. I'm at a place of healing in my life. I'm at a place of taking accountability for the things that I did wrong. And when I talk about my case, I don't want it to be taken as me coming for her because it's not that. I'm just asking for somebody in the system to look at my case and look at the evidence and ask if this was fair."

Tory Lanez's team plans to file multiple appeals next week.

Watch Tory Lanez's Speak on Megan Thee Stallion and Fighting to Appeal His Conviction