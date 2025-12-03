A judge has ruled that Milagro Gramz won't be held liable for defamation despite the jury verdict in Megan Thee Stallion's favor.

On Tuesday (Dec.2), a day after a jury found Milagro Gramz liable for defamation, promotion of an altered sexual depiction and intentional infliction of emotional distress, Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga made a final judgment on the case.

She reversed the defamation verdict after concurring with the jury's ruling that Milagro is considered media. According to a Florida statute, the media must be served with a written notice five days before a complaint is filed, which Megan's legal team admitted they did not do. The final judgment reduces Megan's initial judgment of $75,000 down to $59,000. In addition, Milagro could be ordered to stop talking about Megan.

Prior to the judge's final ruling, Milagro's legal team issued a statement on Monday (Dec. 1), saying she had not been found liable for defamation, which Megan's attorneys countered with their own statement saying the judge was still deciding on the case. In the end, Judge Altonaga's ruling dismissed the defamation accusation.

On Tuesday, Milagro released a video statement about the update in the case.

"Defamation was thrown out," she says. "[The judge] recognized me and agreed with the jury that I am media. So, I'm gon' need y'all to correct those different things that y'all put online."

Milagro has also launched a "New Media Fund" on the platform GiveSendGo, which aims to help raise money for independent media. She was initially asking for $100,000, but has now removed the visibility on the amount.

See Court Documents and Milagro Gramz's Video Reaction