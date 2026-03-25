Megan Thee Stallion Makes Her Broadway Debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Performs ‘Wap’ and ‘Savage’ During Curtain Call

Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical and performs "Wap" and "Savage" during a special curtain call.

On Tuesday (March 24), Megan Thee Stallion made her official bow as the first female-identifying performer to play Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City. The 31-year-old rhymer will play Zidler, the lively owner of the Parisian nightclub, in a limited eight-week run through May 17.

During the curtain call, Megan gave fans a special treat. The Hot Girl coach performed a medley of her hits, "Wap," "Body" and "Savage," which had the crowd standing on their feet.

Megan joins fellow cast member Kelsie Watts, who plays the titular character Satine in the stage musical along with Christian Douglas who plays Christian, a lovestruck songwriter vying for Satine's heart.

"Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor," Megan said in a statement. "I've always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I'm excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I'm up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me."

To purchase tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical, head over to moulinrougemusical.com.

See Megan Thee Stallion's Performance During Curtain Call of Moulin Rouge! The Musical

See Megan Thee Stallion Greet Fans Before Her Debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

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