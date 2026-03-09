Megan Thee Stallion and Bia Seem to Be Beefing by Using Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Diss Tracks

Megan Thee Stallion and Bia appear to be beefing by using Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's diss tracks.

It all started on March 6, when Megan was on Instagram Live, listening to Cardi's song "Pretty & Petty," which is her diss track to her rap rival, Bia. When Cardi spits, "Name five Bia songs gun pointed to your head/Pow, you're dead," the Houston rhymer points an imaginary gun at the camera and laughs exuberantly at the verse.

"Why would she say that?" Megan says, chuckling.

Shortly after Megan's video circulated online, Bia responded with her own post. The "Whole Lotta Money" rapper shared a smiling selfie on her IG Story with Nicki Minaj's Megan diss track "Big Foot" playing in the background, highlighting the moment when Nicki repeats, "Lying on your dead mama."

Bia wasn't done yet. She followed that up by posting a screenshot of Megan Thee Stallion's 2022 interview with Gayle King about the Tory Lanez shooting, and captioned the post, "When I know someone lying, but I let them keep going anyway."

When a fan criticized Bia for taking the low road by bringing up Megan's late mother and the shooting incident, Bia dismissed the comment and replied, "Girl, go to the courthouse and support her. The keyboard activist is not helping."

For the record, Megan Thee Stallion and Bia have not had any previous public disputes. However, it seems that Megan may have inherited Cardi B's beef with Bia due to her friendship with the Bronx rapper.

See Megan Thee Stallion and Bia Seemingly Beefing With Each Other by Using Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Diss Tracks

Get our free mobile app