Bia Seems to Respond to Cardi B’s Apparent ‘Wanna Be’ Remix Diss

Bia appears to be clapping back at Cardi B after Bardi seemed to shade her on GloRilla's new "Wanna Be (Remix)."

Bia Responds to Cardi B Diss?

On Friday (May 31), Big Glo dropped her latest track "Wanna Be (Remix)," which features an additional verse from Cardi B. At the end of her 16, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper appears to take shots at Bia.

"Guess I'm a teacher since you wanna sub me (Ah)/She did what? Had no idea (Idea)/Thought she was on the shelf, Ikea (Ikea)," Cardi raps. "Better talk like that when I see her (Woo)/B***h, please, don't nobody wanna be ya (Ah)/Cheap lookin' a*s h*e, weak lookin' a*s h*e/Great Value me lookin'-a*s h*e/Girl, these b***es be p***y/Delete every tweet lookin-a*s h*e."

A couple of hours later, Bia shared two posts that seem to be a reply to the apparent diss.

"B****S IS WACK. B****S IS TRASH" Bia posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I SHOULD HANG B****S RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN MY BELT TO THEY A******S [crying laughing emojis]."

In a follow-up post, Bia shared a clip of a rap battle between two female rappers. One of the women delivers what she thinks are slick lines only to be met with crickets and an unimpressed, "What?," from her opponent.

Cardi B and Bia's Beef Explained

The tension between Cardi B and Bia has seemingly been lying just under the surface for some time now, with some people online accusing Cardi of biting Bia's style. Things became public back in March when Cardi released her "Like What Freestyle," which samples Missy Elliott's "She's a B***h." Bia has used the same sample on her track "I'm That B***h" a year prior. That's when Bia began to reply to fans' comments on X accusing Cardi of being swagger jacker.

In one post, Bia shared multiple woozy face emojis after a fan noted "Bia is definitely on Cardi's mood board a lot."

She later responded, "No [for real]," when a fan noted that the Cardi and Bia similarities were "getting weird."

The apparent Cardi B diss comes a couple of months after Cardi claimed she would no longer be taking shots at female rappers back in April.

