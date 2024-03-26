Cardi B Insists She Won’t Be Dissing Female Rappers Anymore

Cardi B is done dissing her female counterparts.

Cardi B Says She's Not Dissing Female Rappers Moving Forward

On Monday (March 25), Cardi B went on X Spaces and shared some updates with her fans. At one point in the video, which can be seen below, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper affirms she's done dissing other female rappers on wax and social media.

"I'm so done with it," Cardi says. "I'm done with b****es. I'm done with the arguing. If anybody want to see me, they can fight me. I got short nails now. So, if anybody got an issue with me, they can link up and fight me. But I'm not going back-and-forth no more on Instagram on social media on records or nothing. That s**t been six years already. Guess what? No matter if I'm right or wrong, I look like the villain. But y'all need to leave me alone."

Cardi B Preps New Album

Cardi B's latest comments come as she is prepping the release of her sophomore album. The rollout for the new LP has already begun, with Cardi recently dropping the tracks "Like What (Freestyle)" and "Enough (Miami)." Despite several pushbacks, Cardi insists nothing will prevent her from dropping the album in 2024.

See video of Cardi B insisting she will no longer be dissing female rappers on her songs below.

Watch Cardi B Talk About Abstaining From Dissing Rappers