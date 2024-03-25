Cardi B Says Police Tried to Arrest Her for Drug Trafficking, Plans to Sue LAPD

Cardi B claims the LAPD tried to arrest her for drug trafficking and says she plans to sue the authorities as a result of mistreatment.

Cardi B Says Los Angeles Police Department Tried to Arrest Her

On Monday (March 25), Cardi hopped on Instagram Live to talk about a harrowing experience she allegedly faced at the hands of the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this month when police approached her home.

"They had all the helicopters in L.A. Yo, I was freaking out," Cardi said in the video below. "They had me outside for like three hours. They had me getting butt-naked outside. Yo, like, s**t was crazy. It was deada** a movie and whatever but you already know. I'm bout to sue the LAPD. I told them like, 'yo, I'm Cardi B. Like do I look like I gotta sell some s**t? Like why would I do that? I would never pull no s**t like that.'"

She continued, "They didn't believe me it was some White cops and they ain't know who I was. It was really tough on me and everything. They said somebody gave them a clue. I really feel like it was one of my opps and s**t, like they really trying to ruin my life type s**t. Like y'all don't even f**king know. I been going through a lot lately."

XXL has reached out to the LAPD and Cardi B's team for further comment

Cardi B Returns With New Music

Cardi has previously said the follow-up to her Grammy award-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy will likely arrive in 2024. She returned with her "Like What (Freestyle)" and "Enough (Miami)" on March 1 and March 14, respectively.

See video of Cardi B talking about almost getting arrested by the LAPD below.

Watch Cardi B Talk About Almost Getting Arrested by LAPD