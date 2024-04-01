Cardi B Tells Embarrassing Story About Encounter With Rihanna and Paris Hilton

Cardi B recalls an embarrassing encounter she had with Rihanna and Paris Hilton at a party.

Cardi B Recounts Embarrassing Mishap

On Saturday (March 30), Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live to chop it up with fans. During the video, which can be seen below, the Bronx. N.Y. rapper recounts an awkward situation that happened during a party.

"I was eating, I was hungry," Cardi recalls. "I'm talking to Paris Hilton, I'm talking to Rihanna. You know when I smile I get nervous. I'm all up in Paris Hilton face. We sitting right next to each other. You know when I f**king went home, you know what I noticed? I noticed I had something black in my f**king teeth, b***h, the whole time."

"When I got home and I noticed that, I just literally buried myself in my f**king bed," Cardi continued. "That s**t is so f**king embarrassing."

Cardi B's Veneer Falls Out

Cardi B is an open book. Last month, she showed fans that one of her veneers had fallen out as the result of eating a hard bagel.

Bardi is currently prepping the release of her sophomore album, which is slated to drop this year.

Check out the video of Cardi B recounting an embarrassing encounter with Rihanna and Paris Hilton below.

Watch Cardi B Retell Her Embarrassing Story