Cardi B Insists She’s Not Letting Her Anxiety or Haters Stop Her From Dropping New Album in 2024

Cardi B is insisting she's not going to let her anxiety or her haters stop her from dropping her sophomore album in 2024.

Cardi B Gives Album Update

On Friday (March 1), Bardi shared a video on social media, giving an update on her long-awaited second album.

"I promise y'all this year, I'm not letting my anxiety, I'm not letting what haters say, I'm not letting what fans say. If I do a song, I'm just gon' f**king drop it. Well, I have no choice because I'm dropping my album this year. So, stay tuned for the announcement. But, don't play with me."

Cardi B Releases New Single

Bardi's album update comes on the heels of her releasing her new song "Like What (Freestyle)" on Friday, which samples Missy Elliott's 1999 hit "She’s a B***h." Cardi's Grammy winning debut album Invasion of Privacy dropped all the way back in 2018. In December of 2022, she revealed what has stopped her from putting out new music.

"I do have anxiety," Bardi revealed in a video shared on social media. "I've been having a lot of anxiety ’cause I know right after I drop my album I have to go on tour. And I have bad separation anxiety from my kids."

"When it comes to the music, I just be feeling like I don't be liking anything," she continued. "I feel like I got so many songs, I just don't like nothing. Like nothing is good enough. I got so much f**king money saved up, I be like, 'Yeah, whatever the f**k.'"

See video of Cardi B updating fans on her new album below.

Watch Cardi B's Latest Album Update