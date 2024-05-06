A Look at Every Rapper at the 2024 Met Gala

Don't sleep on hip-hop's ’fits at the Met Gala. Some of the most fashion-forward rappers are showing out on the red carpet today at the annual celebration of staying fly, organized by Vogue.

All eyes will be on the rappers walking the famed steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Monday night (May 6). Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion is the theme this year, which centers on bringing "clothing and fashion so fragile that it can't ever be worn again" into the spotlight. A special exhibit at the Costume Institute inside the Met is dedicated to the special wardrobe pieces.

How creative and artistic will the rap stars get tonight? The dress code is The Garden of Time, inspired by the 1962 short story of the same named, written by J.G. Ballard, so expect a lot of avant-garde looks and florals presented on gowns and suits.

Ice Spice, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Pusha T, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow and Yung Miami stepped out for last year's Gala, The theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, and they were dressed to impress "in honor of Karl." Cardi had three different outfits for the night, Doja Cat dressed as her namesake (while meowing like one during an interview) and A$AP Rocky showed up fashionably late in a Lagerfeld skirt with his boo, Rihanna, beside him.

This year, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and more showed up in their finest threads, with Doja turning heads again with a viral fit.

As the rappers show out on the red carpet this year, XXL will feature everyone who attends in the gallery here. See what the hip-hop stars are wearing at the 2024 Met Gala below.

See Every Rapper at the 2024 Met Gala Who has the best Gala ’fit?

Watch Rappers Arrive on the Red Carpet at 2024 Met Gala