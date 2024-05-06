A Look at Every Rapper at the 2024 Met Gala
Don't sleep on hip-hop's ’fits at the Met Gala. Some of the most fashion-forward rappers are showing out on the red carpet today at the annual celebration of staying fly, organized by Vogue.
Ice Spice, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Pusha T, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow and Yung Miami stepped out for last year's Gala, The theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, and they were dressed to impress "in honor of Karl." Cardi had three different outfits for the night, Doja Cat dressed as her namesake (while meowing like one during an interview) and A$AP Rocky showed up fashionably late in a Lagerfeld skirt with his boo, Rihanna, beside him.
This year, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and more showed up in their finest threads, with Doja turning heads again with a viral fit.
As the rappers show out on the red carpet this year, XXL will feature everyone who attends in the gallery here. See what the hip-hop stars are wearing at the 2024 Met Gala below.