Doja Cat Shows Up to 2024 Met Gala Soaking Wet

The stars are out at the 2024 Met Gala and Doja Cat shows up at the event in some drip that is literally dripping.

Doja Cat Goes With Soaking Wet Look

The annual Met Gala went down at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night (May. 6). The theme for this year's event is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, specifically "clothing and fashion so fragile that it can't ever be worn again."

After wearing nothing but a towel before the event, the California rap-crooner entered the Met in a soaking wet white T-shirt, sans undergarments. Photos can be seen below.

Doja Cat Explains 2024 Met Gala Look

While on the red carpet, Doja explained her interesting look in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I know that people were gonna do flowers, but my flower of choice is the most used flower and it's cotton," Doja says in the video below. "So I wanted to do a white T-shirt also because a white T-shirt is timeless and it felt very poetic to choose it and I knew it wasn't going to blend in too much, and I don't really like to blend in so we went with this."

"I'm actually wet right now, this is water," she adds. "I'm not supposed to give the secret but it's hair gel. It's hair gel, it's all hair gel and it's all smoothed throughout the whole thing."

Last year, Doja made her appearance at the 2023 Met Gala looking like a real-life cat with the use of prosthetic special effects.

Check out Doja Cat's 2024 Met Gala look and her explanation of it below.

See Photos of Doja Cat at the 2024 Met Gala

Doja Cat attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images loading...

Doja Cat attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images loading...

