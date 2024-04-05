Doja Cat Insists She Doesn’t Get Into Rap Beefs and Fans Are ‘Grasping for Straws’

Doja Cat sets the record straight for any fans who thought she's dissing someone on the deluxe version of her Scarlet album, which dropped last night.

The rapper went to X, formerly known as Twitter, early Friday morning (April 5) to sound off on the talk she was apparently seeing across social media several hours after Scarlet 2 CLAUDE was released. She's since deleted the tweet.

Doja Cat Clears the Air on Rap Beefs

"No one has done anything to me for me to even want to begin to diss them," Doja tweeted. "All my peers been nice as f**k and welcoming of me. please stop f**king grasping for straws here. i dont play these games you all are playing. its incredibly childish and quite frankly the most depressing s**t ive ever come across on the internet. grow the f**k up. i dont get in 'rAp bEefS.'"

A fan responded to the rhymer's post, supporting the notion that Doja Cat has mentioned in the past that she doesn't diss other artists in her music.

"My whole timeline is people theorizing who you might be dissing even though you’ve made it clear multiple times that you don’t diss your peers," the fan responded. "It’s so embarrassing."

This prompted a reply from Doja: "Im dissing the man in the song saying hes barking like a woman/ calling him a b***h but that goes over anyones head whos smooth brained."

Doja had a few more thoughts to share before she signed off in the early morning hours.

Her Scarlet 2 CLAUDE deluxe includes seven new tracks with features from Teezo Touchdown ("MASC") and A$AP Rocky ("URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!").

Read More: Doja Cat Puts Her Mental Health First and Leaves Instagram

Check out Doja's statements and her response to some fans below.

See Doja Cat's Thoughts on Rap Beefs

doja cat tweet DojaCat/X loading...

doja cat tweet DojaCat/X loading...