April 2024 New Music Releases

2024 started off with a bang, including No. 1 albums from 21 Savage, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, and Future and Metro Boomin. The second quarter of the year seems to have just as much motion, as a stacked slate of projects dropping in April keeps the momentum going.

J. Cole Releases Suprise Project Might Delete Later

J. Cole has entered the chat. After dropping multiple freestyles over the past few weeks, the Dreamville head honcho dropped the surprise project Might Delete Later on April 5. The new release, which appears to be a prelude to his upcoming album The Fall Off, features 12 songs including guest appearances from Gucci Mane, Ab-Soul, Central Cee and more. The offering also contains the song "7 Minute Drill," which finds Cole going in on Kendrick Lamar in response Kendrick's verse on "Like That."

Future and Metro Boomin Prep We Still Don't Trust You Album

It wasn't even a month ago that Future and Metro Boomin delivered their highly anticipated new album We Don't Trust You. Now, they are spinning the block with We Still Don't Trust You, dropping on April 12. If the first version was any indication, fans should be looking forward to another collection of bangers from the dynamic duo. We Don't Trust You debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned the biggest first-week sales numbers for an album in any genre in 2024. The single "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar also made waves, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Doja Cat Doubles Back With Scarlet 2: Claude Album

Doja Cat is back on the prowl with the follow-up to her new 2023 album Scarlet. The latest release from the Cali rapper-pop star, released on April 5, is a sequel titled Scarlet 2: Claude. The second edition of the album features an additional seven songs with assistance from A$AP Rocky on the track "Urrrrge!!!!!" and Teezo Touchdown on "Masc."

