J. Cole Surprises With New Project Might Delete Later

J. Cole Surpises Fans With New Album Might Delete Later.

On Friday (April 5), without any fanfare or warning, J. Cole dropped a surprise effort titled Might Delete Later. The 12-song project boasts guest appearances from Young Dro, Gucci Mane, Cam'ron, Central Cee and more.

Out of the dozen tracks on the album, "7 Minute Drill," the final song, has caught the attention of fans on social media. Many believe the North Carolina rhymer is targeting his abrasive lyrics at Kendrick Lamar, who dissed him on "Like That," a song from Future and Metro Boomin's joint album, We Don't Trust You.

J. Cole Is Still Planning to Release The Fall Off This Year

J. Cole's surprise project comes after he delivered a second episode of his Might Delete Later vlog series on March 18. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the Dreamville leader teased new music and showcased his touring experience alongside Drake during his It's All a Blur —Big as the What? trek.

In the second episode, Cole showcases his recent feature releases during a bike ride through an empty city. As the episode nears its end, the volume two teaser begins. In the last 30 seconds, Cole raps over Dipset's "I'm Ready," featuring a new intro from Cam'ron. Cole teases the complete track by providing fans with a phone number to call at the end of the video for an extended preview.

Although no confirmed release date for The Fall Off has been announced, it appears Cole is gearing up to drop the album very soon. But for now, Might Delete Later is the appetizer before the main course.

Might Delete Later Tracklist

1. "Pricey" featuring Ari Lennox, Gucci Mane and Young Dro

2. "Crocodile Tearz"

3. "Ready '24" featuring Cam'ron

4. "Huntin' Wabbitz"

5. "H.Y.B." featuring Bas and Central Cee

6. "Fever"

7. "Stickz N Stonez"

8. "Pi" featuring Ab-Soul and Daylyt

9. "Stealth Mode" featuring Bas

10. "3001"

11. "Trae The Truth in Ibiza"

12. "7 Minute Drill"

Listen to J. Cole's Might Delete Later

cole world might delete later artwork Cole World, Inc./Interscope Records. loading...