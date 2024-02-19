J. Cole Wins Lyricist of the Year for XXL Awards 2024

J. Cole has been named the Lyricst of the Year for the XXL Awards 2024.

Several rappers brought the bars in 2023, but there can only be one Lyricist of the Year. Out of a nominee lineup that included Killer Mike, J. Cole, Nas, Drake, Lil Wayne, Earl Sweatshirt and Conway The Machine, the XXL Awards Board chose Cole as the big winner, announced on Monday (Feb. 19). Despite not dropping an album in 2023, the Dreamville head honcho had some of the best verses of the year, appearing on Lil Durk's Grammy winning track "All My Life," Drake's "First Person Shooter," Lil Yachty's "Secret Recipe" and more.

J. Cole was chosen by this year's XXL Awards Board, which features over 250 of rappers, tastemakers, industry insiders and execs who voted on 11 categories including 50 Cent, 2 Chainz, Charlamagne Tha God, Sway Calloway, DJ Drama, Hot 97's Ebro Darden, DJ Khaled, Def Jam Recordings CEO Tunji Balogun, Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson and many others.

Cole takes the crown from Kendrick Lamar who won Lyricist of the Year for the XXL Awards in 2023, winning over Denzel Curry, Freddie Gibbs, JID, Joey Bada$$, Nas and Pusha T. Compton Kenny's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which would go on to win the Best Rap Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, as well as his single "The Heart Part 5," left indelible impression on voters. J. Cole was awarded the honor of Lyricist of the Year for the XXL Awards in 2022.