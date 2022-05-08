Kendrick Lamar has finally returned with his new song "The Heart Part 5."

K-Dot dropped the track Sunday night (May 8) at 8 p.m. EST. This is his first solo joint since 2018 when he released the accompanying soundtrack to the film Black Panther.

Not only is this Kendrick Lamar's first bit of music in some time, the new track comes days ahead of his highly-anticipated new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which is due out this coming Friday, May 13. The new track is produced by Beach Noise and finds Kendrick rapping over funky guitar riffs. "I come from a generation of pain, where murder is minor/Rebellious and Margielas'll chip you for designer," he raps. "Belt buckles and clout, overzealous if prone to violence/Make the wrong turn, be it will or the wheel alignment/Residue burned, mist of the inner-city/Miscommunication to keep homi' detective busy."

In the video for the track, Kendrick stands in front of a red background rapping. As he rhymes, his face morphs into difference celebrities including Kanye West, OJ Simpson, Jussie Smollett, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, Nipsey Hussle and more.

Before today's new sounds and Kendrick's features with Keem in 2021, he had been on quite an extensive music hiatus, with his last solo album, DAMN., arriving in 2017. It's plausible that this new record could appear on Kendrick Lamar's final Top Dawg Entertainment album, which was announced last summer. About six months ago, Kendrick revealed that he'd be spreading his wings and leaving the TDE nest.

In a penned letter shared via social media, the former 2011 XXL Freshman wrote, "As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life's calling."

TDE's CEO, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, cosigned the news of the end of Kendrick's victory lap after nearly two decades on the label.

Check out Kendrick Lamar's new song "The Heart Part 5" below.