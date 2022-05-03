Kendrick Lamar Releasing Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers as a Double Album?

Is Kendrick Lamar releasing his upcoming album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers as a double album?

On Tuesday (May 3), the Compton, Calif. rapper shared on his official website, oklama.com, an image of himself holding a huge book titled Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, written by him, along with two CDs handwritten with the words “Morale” and “Steppers.” The two discs also have “Master Copy" written on them as well.

This could mean a couple of things. Since “master copy” is written on the two discs, that could mean that the project is officially finished and is ready to be digitalized for streaming and possibly for the production of physical CDs. In short, the album is coming.

But we must also mention that Pulitzer Kenny is holding two CDs, which could also mean that Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers might be a double album.

But all of this speculation, of course.

Last month, a press release was released through Kendrick Lamar's website, which seemed to announce that the 34-year-old rhymer was dropping his fifth project in May.

"The following statement was released today by oklama," the statement began, followed by the album title and release date. "The factual information for this release will come directly from this source only," the press release advised.

It's been five years since Kendrick delivered his Grammy Award-winning Damn. project and fans are waiting patiently to hear what he’s bringing this time around.

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is set to arrive in digital stores on May 13. There’s no word if K-Dot will release a single before he drops his new project next week.