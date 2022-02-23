10 Times Rappers Made Guest Appearances on TV Shows and Shocked You With Their Acting

Hip-hop runs the world. Rappers are stars all across the board. Creating music, acting in movies and on television, writing books and plenty of other creative disciplines that exists. Popularity and the changing times have allowed hip-hop artists to enter spaces outside their typical wheelhouse, to blossom into anything that they have an interest in. One of those areas is acting, and it only makes sense since rappers are so charismatic and self-confident that getting some screen time feels like a logical next step. While many rhymers have recurring roles or are even stars of their own TV shows, XXL highlights the best guest appearances from rappers where they pop in for one episode and grab headlines while they're at it.

Hip-hop's spotlight on television shows is hardly a new phenomenon. LL Cool J, already a huge rapper in 1994, made a quick cameo on the Nickelodeon comedy show The Adventures of Pete & Pete, which follows two brothers of the same name and their day to day calamities. LL was the younger Pete's homeroom teacher, tasked with alerting the faculty that the mischievous youth wouldn't be in school, leading to a party in the teacher's lounge.

Then there's Method Man, who played Eddie Valentine on Burn Notice in 2008. The rapper showed up as a fictional music exec who used any and all tactics to find out who was stealing his money. Nas locked in a gig as a parole violator who helps solve a crime in Hawaii Five-0 in 2010, and did a good job in his short time on screen. All three of these acts loom large in hip-hop's history, and stepping out on faith to try acting proved to be rewarding for the genre.

In more recent times, there are plenty of rappers who put effort into their TV guest appearances. Of course, Kendrick Lamar's turn as Laces, an extremely intellectual drug addict and hustler on 50 Cent's Power in 2018, made for a memorable moment. K-Dot's true appreciation for the show shined through. Another excellent example is Offset, a guest star on NCIS: Los Angeles. On the episode in 2020, ’Set plays undercover CIA agent Kadri Kashan Khan, and really gets into the role as he goes from his disguise to teaming up with LL Cool J's task force.

Take a look below to witness some of your favorite rappers shock you with their acting in guest roles.