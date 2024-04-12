Symba Goes at J. Cole in New Freestyle

Symba is taking aim at J. Cole in a new freestyle, and says Cole doesn't deserve to be part of the Big 3 anymore.

Symba Disses J. Cole in Birthday Freestyle

On Thursday (April 11), Symba posted a new freestyle on Instagram in celebration of his 33rd birthday. Over Big Sean's "Control" beat, Symba laments over the state of hip-hop before placing the blame partially on J. Cole, who publicly apologized to Kendrick Lamar for his "7 Minute Drill" diss track.

"I looked the devil dead in his eyes like I ain’t scared to die," Symba raps. “For damn sure ain’t scared to go to war with a friend of mine/Pushing through sunset lighting up with the top down/Barbershop convos ’bout who sit at the top now/The Big 3 f**ked up, Cole gave up his spot now/Can’t say you top five if you scared to be hostile."

Symba continued, "I remember feeling your pain when you let Nas down/But you done let Bas down and Cozz down/You done let the squad down/Can't say you the goat if you ain’t poppin ’em/We ain’t tryna hear all them apologies/Dot told you n***as that he usually homeboys with who he rhymin’ with/But this is hip-hop and you n***as should know what time it is.”

He added in the caption, "It’s my birthday and Yaw know what time it is .. THIS IS HIP HOP!!!"

J. Cole Apologizes for Kendrick Lamar Diss

Symba is far from the first person to take issue with J. Cole's apology, which went down during his performance at the 2024 Dreamville Festival last Sunday (April 7). Cole said that while he adores his newest EP Might Delete Later, "7 Minute Drill" was the outlier that didn't sit right with him.

"I'm so proud of that project except for one part," Cole said. "There's one part of that s**t that make me feel like, 'Man, that's the lamest s**t I ever did in my f***ing life."

Cole went on to call "7 Minute Drill" a "relapse" from his "peace," and admitted he has nothing but love for Kendrick Lamar.

Watch Symba go at J. Cole in a new freestyle below.

