J. Cole Forgets His Lyrics Mid-Performance

J. Cole Forgets Lyrics to Bas Collaboration

On Tuesday (April 9), J. Cole popped out to show some support for his Dreamville signee Bas, who was performing at New York City's Irving Plaza. During his appearance, which can be viewed below, Cole and Bas performed their 2018 hit, "Tribe," but Cole couldn't remember his bars and asked the audience to give him some assistance.

"Y’all go ahead and help me out," Cole said on stage while giving a supportive look at Bas.

Cole also performed "No Role Modelz," which fans were pumped to hear.

J. Cole Apologizes for "7 Minute Drill" Kendrick Lamar Diss

Cole's forgetfulness comes after he called his "7 Minute Drill" diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar the "lamest s**t I ever did in my f**king life" during his performance at the 2024 Dreamville Festival. Fans have been divided on how to feel about the situation, and some have clowned Cole for his inability to follow through on his feud. Other more forgiving supporters thought the Dreamville leader opting out of the feud for his own spiritual clarity was in line with what the MC stood for.

Joe Budden, who rarely holds back from opining on most matters hip-hop-related, offered his thoughts on J. Cole's retracted diss, saying Cole's apology was unacceptable. He also pointed out that Cole wasn't all-in with his delivery on "7 Minute Drill" and that if the North Carolina MC wasn't going to stand 10 toes down with his diss, he shouldn't have bothered.

Check out J. Cole forgetting his verse below.

Watch J. Cole Forget His Verse While Performing at Bas' Show