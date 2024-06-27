Looks Like J. Cole Has Been Having a Great Time in NYC Since He Skipped Out on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

J. Cole has been spotted biking around New York City and linking up with his fans. The rapper seems to be having a great time ever since he skipped out on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.

As summer finally kicks off in The Big Apple, Cole has been seen outside a handful of times just in the last month alone. On Tuesday (June 26), the video seen below went viral that showed Cole sitting on his bike and chopping it up with a few of his fans on the streets of New York. Cole was merely hanging out, with no security in sight, which has become a semi-normal occurrence over the years. Earlier in June, another video went viral that showed Cole asking for directions in Manhattan.

It's nice to see Cole back in New York so frequently, which was very much his second home when he attended St. John's University in Queens back in 2007. Any Cole fan knows that New York holds a special place in Cole's heart considering that's where he chased down Jay-Z day after day to try and get Hov to listen to his music and sign him. Cole signed with Roc Nation in 2008.

The city also perfectly suits Cole considering a bicycle is now his main form of transportation. Back in 2014, Cole told Angie Martinez he sold his car and that now he solely relied on a bike to get him from point A to point B.

"I had a Range at one point, I sold it," Cole said. "I ride a bike now through Manhattan."

As Cole continues to be spotted enjoying his summer, it seems clear that the Dreamville leader is unphased by the current beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Cole divided rap fans when he apologized for dissing K-Dot on his "7 Minute Drill" song back in April. Yet ever since Kendrick and Drizzy went toe-to-toe in May, the majority of rap fans now appear envious of Cole's peace.

The world watched in awe as Drake and Kendrick Lamar traded dozens of shots from May 3 to May 5, as the historic rap beef became embroiled in disturbing allegations very quickly. Kendrick said Drake was once again hiding another child, this time an 11-year-old daughter, while Drizzy accused K-Dot of beating his fiancée. Kendrick called Drake a pedophile multiple times and on his blockbuster hit "Not Like Us" claimed the Canadian rapper liked to have sex with teen girls. As the beef spiraled into aggressive and personal attacks, Cole supporters began to admit their favorite rapper may have dodged a bullet.

Cole continued to prove that point time and time again. He was seen chilling on a beach while working on new music at the height of the beef in May, and was even spotted writing some bars with a pen and paper while relaxing underneath som trees. It's nice to see Cole having such a carefree summer.

Check out moments showing J. Cole having a great time since he skipped out on the Kendrick Lamar beef below.

See J. Cole Bike Around New York City and Link Up With Fans