Hip-Hop Community Reacts to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

Kendrick Lamar stunned the hip-hop community when he delivered his fourth Drake diss track "Not Like Us" hours after releasing "Meet the Grahams," another volatile track aimed at Drizzy.

Rappers Share Their Reactions to K-Dot's "Not Like Us"

On Saturday (May 4), Kendrick Lamar dropped another Drake diss track "Not Like Us" hours after releasing "Meet the Grahams," which was in response to Drizzy's diss track "Family Matters," aimed at the Compton rapper.

Several rappers jumped on X, formerly Twitter, to express their shock at how quickly K-Dot was able to deliver not one, but two blistering diss tracks without losing any momentum.

"This s**t crazy," wrote a stunned Trippie Redd on X.

"This is ridiculous!! Dot is on the sickest one I have ever been alive to see," typed Guapdad 4000, referring to K-Dot's rapid output of retaliatory songs.

Meanwhile, rapper-singer Blxst suggested that Kendrick dropping two diss tracks in one day is par for the course when it comes to West Coast spitters. "Sometimes you gotta pop out and show n***as," he wrote.

Kendrick Spins the Block and Drops Another Drake Diss Track

Kendrick returned and released another scathing diss track at Drake called "Not Like Us," which can be heard below.

Produced by Mustard and Sounwave, the song is more club-friendly with its bass-heavy beat, finger snaps and stirring violins. Although the sound stays true to its Cali roots with a hyphy vibe, it maintains a menacing tone as the Compton wordsmith continues his vicious assault towards Drizzy and his OVO team.

In the second verse of the song, Kenny accuses the 6 God and his OVO crew of being pedophiles. In the fourth verse, he criticizes Drake for relying on other rappers to boost his fragile ego and compensate for his mediocre lyrical abilities.

The lyrical feud between Drake and Kendrick is far from over.

