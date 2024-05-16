Kendrick Lamar Beats Another Drake Record in Their Wild Rap Battle – Report

Kendrick Lamar continues to take home another W in his wild rap battle against Drake.

Kendrick Lamar Breaks Another Drake Record

On Tuesday (May 14), K-Dot came through with another accomplishment to add to his resume. "Not Like Us," his diss track aimed at Drake, broke another record by surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify. The feat makes "Not Like Us" the fastest hip-hop song in history to do so, taking over the title from Drake's "God's Plan."

Chart Data announced the news in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. ".@kendricklamar's 'Not Like Us' has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. It becomes the fastest hip hop song in history to reach this milestone, surpassing @Drake's 'God's Plan,'" the post reads.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Gets the Popular Vote

Since March 22, when Kenny unleashed his verse on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That," there have been 10 disses going back-and-forth between K-Dot and Drizzy over the last two months. Fans on both sides have praised many of the tracks, from Drake's "Push Ups" going at everyone against him to Kendrick's "Euphoria" taking aim at the way the Toronto MC walks, talks and dresses. With plenty of bars and accusations to dissect, the song with the clearest popular vote appears to be K-Dot's "Not Like Us." The track soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, with "Euphoria" coming in at No. 3. Drake's "Family Matters" diss firing back at Kendrick landed at No. 7.

"Not Like Us" has continued to break several records as well. Surprisingly, many of them were held by Drake. After the diss was released on May 4, Kendrick officially dethroned Drake's "Girls Wants Girls" for the biggest single-day streams of a hip-hop song. K-Dot also earned the biggest streaming day for a hip-hop song in 2024. The West Coast rhymer even broke the all-time record for biggest single-day streams for a solo hip-hop song in global Spotify history, passing Drake's "Champagne Poetry." The numbers are stacking up in every direction for Kendrick's diss track.

