Young Thug Seems to Be Entertained by the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Feud

Young Thug gives his take on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud. Thugger seems to be entertained by their lyrical war.

Young Thug Shares His Opinion on Drake and Kendrick Lamar Feud

On Wednesday (May 15), Billboard published an interview with Young Thug's girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, as she's out on her To Be Eaten Alive Tour. During the publication's Q&A with the R&B singer, Mariah was asked about Young Thug's opinion on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud, which began on March 22 after Metro Boomin and Future dropped their single "Like That" featuring K-Dot. In response, the Atlanta artist explained that she updated Thug on the two rappers' lyrical war and his stance on the matter.

"For sure," Mariah said. "I tell him everything. I might tell him too much. I play him the [diss] songs over the phone and s**t. He's a lover of music in general. He f**ks with everybody. I don’t think he would ever be able to – let me not speak for him. He loves music, though."

Mariah then revealed Thugger's views on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's diss records.

"He thinks it's interesting, for sure," she continued. "We were listening to some of the songs. Not all of them, because now I've gotten lost. In the beginning, I was like, 'Hey, there's a tizzy going on.' I played him some of it. I feel like those two people are both great rappers. With all of the rappers with the guy and the girl rappers, granted, it's cool for the craft, and to be able to keep up with that—because let me not lie and say there's no competitive energy in the music industry. Because there is."

Read More: The Most Important Milestones and Achievements Drake and Kendrick Lamar Racked Up Thanks to Their Beef

Drake Hints That He's Ready to Focus on New Music

After dissing each other across 10 tracks, Drake confirmed that he's ready to focus on creating music that's unrelated to his feud with K-Dot. On May 12, the OVO leader hopped on his Instagram Story, which can be seen below, and posted artwork from artist Vadim Galuza featuring a samurai with his sword drawn as he prepares to fight several warriors.

"Good times," Drizzy wrote above the illustration. "Summer vibes up next."

Kendrick Lamar, on the other hand, has remained silent regarding his feud with Drake. Still, the streaming numbers speak for themselves as K-Dot's "Not Like Us" has surpassed Drizzy's "God's Plan" with 100 million streams on Spotify.

Read More: Drake Seems to Acknowledge His Lyrical War With Kendrick Lamar Is Over

Take a look at Drake suggesting that he's done dropping diss tracks toward Kendrick Lamar below.

See Drake Hint That He's Done Lyrically Sparring With Kendrick Lamar