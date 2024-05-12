Drake Seems to Acknowledge His Lyrical War With Kendrick Lamar Is Over

It appears that Drake has acknowledged that his lyrical war with Kendrick Lamar is over.

Drake Seemingly Acknowledges End of His Lyrical War With K-Dot

On Sunday (May 12), Drake hopped on his Instagram Story and shared an illustration seemingly suggesting that he recognizes that his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar is over. The OVO Sound leader used an illustration from designer Vadim Galuza featuring a lone samurai with his sword drawn and ready to battle an imposing army of 1,000 warriors on horseback.

Drizzy captioned the post: "Good times. Summer vibes up next."

There's no word if Kendrick is calling a truce in his lyrical war with Drake.

Read More: 19 Celebrities Pick a Winner Between Drake and Kendrick Lamar

Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Declares Drake and Kendrick Lamar Battle Over

Drake seemingly waving the white flag comes after Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith declared their battle is over.

On Friday (May 10), Tiffith hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and expressed his feelings of relief and gratitude over the end of their lyrical rivalry.

"This battle is over. A win for the culture, while keeping it all on wax," he wrote in his post, which can be viewed below. "Especially when these publications try to make it something else. We proved them wrong. That’s a victory within itself. On another note, it's time to wrap up this TDE 20yr anniversary compilation."

It's unclear if Tiffith actually got confirmation from Kendrick, who left the famed West Coast label in 2021, that the rap battle was over. However, some fans are uncertain whether their lyrical feud has truly come to an end.

Check out Drake's IG post below.

See Drake's Instagram Post Acknowledging End of Lyrical Feud With Kendrick Lamar