Here Are the Funniest Tweets to Come Out of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake Beef

Whenever something as groundbreaking as the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef happens, social media becomes not only a town hall but a place of serious comedic relief.

There's no denying the shots fired between Drake and Kendrick Lamar—ranging from allegations of pedophilia to domestic violence—have been incredibly dark and disturbing. However, social media has always known how to take something intense and make it feel lighter, and users on X, formerly known as Twitter, have done just that yet again.

Kendrick Lamar threw the first punch when he appeared on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" on March 22, taking aim at J. Cole and Drizzy. J. Cole returned fire with "7 Minute Drill" on April 5 before bowing out two days later. Ever since then, it's been a head-to-head face-off between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, with the former dropping off the diss tracks "Push Ups," "Taylor Made Freestyle," "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6." Kendrick has proceeded to fight back against Drake with his own diss tracks "Euphoria," "6:16 in LA," "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us."

With so many diss tracks being released in such a short span of time, social media has had plenty of time for jokes and a lot of ammo to work with. From Michael Jackson video clips, to niche Call of Duty references and just pure fan reactions, the amount of clever wit the internet has conjured up in the last few weeks is mesmerizing.

See the funniest tweets to come out of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef below.