Kendrick Lamar’s Diss Tracks Outperforms Drake’s With Massive Six-Figure Streaming Revenues

Kendrick Lamar's Diss Tracks Garners Massive Six-Figure Streaming Revenue

Not only did Kendrick Lamar crush Drake in their lyrical feud, he's also winning when it comes to streaming revenue. According to HITS Daily Double's streaming revenue chart, published on Wednesday (May 15), K-Dot's diss tracks aimed at Drizzy have garnered massive streaming revenues.

For the week ending May 9, 2024, the Mustard-produced "Not Like Us" premiered at No. 1 on the chart and has generated over $275,000 in streaming revenue from the song's 58.7 million streams. It has also earned just over $13,500 from 15,000 in pure sales. All together, the hyphy-influenced diss track racked in $277,954.

Meanwhile, Kenny's "Euphoria" holds the third spot with 45,755,000 streams, which translates to an impressive $205,896 in revenue. Additionally, 7,400 copies generated $6,689 in sales. The combined total of streaming and sales revenue amounts to $212,586.

Kendrick has two other entries in the top 10, including his initial Drake diss track "Like That" from Future and Metro Boomin's collaborative album, We Don't Trust You. That song, at No. 5, has generated almost $135,725 from nearly 30 million streams and over 3,000 in sales but the revenue will most likely be divided among the three artists.

Kendrick's "Meet the Grahams" debuted at No. 10 with 20,478,000 streams, earning him $92,147, along with pure sales amounting to $6,174 from 6,800 units. All together, the Compton rhymer raked in $98,322 in streaming revenue.

Cumulatively, K-Dot's string of diss tracks have brought in $724,587 in the past week. However, the exact amount that goes directly into his pocket is not known.

As for Drake, only his Kendrick Lamar diss track "Family Matters" cracked the top 10, landing at No. 6 with 28,784,000 streams, earning him $129,524 and 5,200 in sales for $4,660. The OVO Sound leader collected $134,184 in total for streaming and sales.

Kendrick Lamar Breaks Drake's Spotify Record

Kendrick Lamar's boffo streaming revenue comes after "Not Like Us" broke a Spotify record by surpassing 100 million streams. The feat makes "Not Like Us" the fastest hip-hop song in history to do so, taking over the title from Drake's "God's Plan."

Chart Data announced the news in a post on their X account last Tuesday (May 14).

".@kendricklamar's 'Not Like Us' has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. It becomes the fastest hip hop song in history to reach this milestone, surpassing @Drake's 'God's Plan,'" the post reads.

