Within minutes after Drake dropped diss track "Family Matters," Kendrick Lamar delivered a nuclear response with his ferocious diss track, "Meet the Grahams."

The song was in response to Drizzy's "Family Matters" where he blasted the Compton rapper's family and members of his pgLang crew, as well as former Top Dawg Entertainment president Dave Free.

On the six-minute-long "Meet the Grahams" diss, produced by The Alchemist, Pulitzer Kenny aimed his lyrical shots directly at Drake, dissecting the Toronto rap star and his terrible vices, including alcohol, gambling and drugs.

"You got gamblin' problems, drinkin' problems/Pill-poppin' and spendin’ problems, bad with money, whorehouse/Solicitin' women problems, therapy's a lovely start," he rapped on the song.

Kendrick also accused Drake of being a deadbeat dad and alleged that he has another child, a daughter, in addition to his son Adonis, that he's purportedly keeping a secret. Drake would later deny Kenny's accusation.

"You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh/You lied about them other kids that's out there hopin' that you come," K-Dot viciously rhymed on the track.

Kendrick also dragged Drake's mother, Sandra "Sandi" Graham, and his father, Dennis Graham into his surgically-precise diss revealing who their son has become.

"Dear Dennis, you gave birth to a master manipulator/Even usin' you to prove who he is is a huge favor," K-Dot spewed in his verse, adding, I'm blamin' you for all his gamblin' addictions/Psychopath intuition, the man who like to play victim/You raised a horrible f**kin' person, the nerve of you, Dennis."

Even more brutal, Kenny rapped to Drizzy's mother that he thinks immoral people, who he deemed her son is, should die.

"Sandra, sit down, what I'm about to say is heavy, now listen/Mhm, your son's a sick man with sick thoughts/I think n***as like him should die," he viciously rapped in the verse.

Kendrick Lamar didn't hold back when psychoanalyzing Drake. Peep the rundown below.

K-Dot's Most Brutal Lines on "Meet the Grahams"

Adonis (Drake's Son)

"Dear Adonis, I'm sorry that that man is your father, let me be honest

It takes a man to be a man, your dad is not responsive

I look at him and wish your grandpa woulda wore a condom

I'm sorry that you gotta grow up and then stand behind him"

"Lotta superstars, that's real, but your daddy ain't one of them

And you nothin' like him, you'll carry yourself as king

Can't understand me right now, just play this when you 18"

Sandra "Sandi" Graham (Drake's Mother)

Sandra, sit down, what I'm about to say is heavy, now listen

Mhm, your son's a sick man with sick thoughts

I think n***as like him should die

Him and Weinstein should get f**ked up in a cell for the rest they life

He hates Black women, hyper-sexualizes them, with kinks of a nympho fetish

Grew facial hair 'cause he understand bein' a beard just fit him better

He got sex offenders on OVO that he keep on a monthly allowance"

"The Embassy 'bout to get raided, too, it's only a matter of time

Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, will you keep the family away?

To anybody that embody the love for they kids, keep the family away"

"Dear Sandra, your son got some habits, I hope you don’t undermine them

Especially with all the girls that'shurt inside this climate"

Dennis Graham (Drake's Father)

"Dear Dennis, you gave birth to a master manipulator

Even usin' you to prove who he is is a huge favor

I think you should ask for more paper, and more paper

And more, uh, more paper

I’m blamin' you for all his gamblin' addictions

Psychopath intuition, the man who like to play victim

You raised a horrible f**kin' person, the nerve of you, Dennis

(Drake's Alleged Secret Daughter)

"Dear baby girl, I'm sorry that your father not active inside your world

He don’t commit to much but his music, yeah, that’s for sure

He a narcissist, misogynist, livin' inside his songs

Try destroy families rather than takin' care of his own

Should be teachin' you timetables or watchin' Frozen with you

Or at your 11th birthday, singin' poems with you

Instead, he be in Turks, payin' for sex and poppin' Percs"

"Money's always been illusion, but that's the life he's used to

His father prolly didnt claim him neither

History do repeat itself, sometimes it don't need a reason

But how I like to say it's not your fault that he's hidin' another child"

"Give him grace, this the reason I made Mr. Morale

So our babies like you can cope later

Give you some confidence to go through somethin', it's hope later"

Drake

"I'll tell you who your father is just play this song when it rains

Yes, he's a hitmaker, songwriter, superstar, right

And a f**kin' deadbeat that should never say 'More Life'

Meet the Grahams"

"This supposed to be a good exhibition within the game

But you f**ked up the moment you called out my family's name

Why you had to stoop so low to discredit some decent people?

Guess integrity is lost when the metaphors doesn’t reach you

And I like to understand ‘cause your house was never a home

37, but you showin’ up as a seven-year-old

You got gamblin' problems, drinkin' problems

Pill-poppin' and spendin’ problems, bad with money, whorehouse

Solicitin' women problems, therapy's a lovely start"

"I try to empathize with you 'cause I know that you ain’t been through nothin'

Crave entitlement, but wanna be liked so bad that it's puzzlin'

No dominance, let's recap moments when you didn't fit in

No secret handshakes with your friend

No coach or cache to bench, just disrespectin' your mother

Identities on the fence, don't know which family will love ya

The skin that you're livin' in is compromised in personas

Can’t channel your masculine even when your standin' next to a woman

You a body shamer, you gon’ hide them baby mommas, ain't ya?

You embarrassed of 'em, that ain't right, that ain't how momma raised us

Take that mask off, I wanna see what's under them achievements

Why believe you? You never gave us nothin' to believe in

'Cause you lied about religious views, you lied about your surgery

You lied about your accent and your past tense all is perjury

You lied about your ghostwriters, you lied about your crew members

They all p***y, you lied on 'em, I know they all got you in 'em

You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh

You lied about them other kids that's out there hopin' that you come

You lied about the only artist that can offer you some help

F**k a rap battle, this a long-life battle with yourself"

