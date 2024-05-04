Kendrick Lamar Annihilates Drake With ‘Meet the Grahams’ Diss Letter to Adonis, Drake’s Mom, Dad and Alleged Secret Daughter

Three diss tracks in one day is wild, but this is rap life. Just an hour after Drake dropped his "Family Matters" diss directed at Kendrick Lamar, K-Dot had his skillet ready to fry the guy with more lyrical fire. "Meet the Grahams," Kendrick's second diss track of the day following "6:16 in LA," is a letter to members of Drake's family, and it's brutal.

Hear Kendrick Lamar's lyrical letter to Drake and his family below.

Listen to Kendrick Lamar's "Meet the Grahams" Diss Aimed at Drake