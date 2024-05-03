Kendrick Lamar doubled back on Drake with the new diss song "6:16 in LA," and the internet is having a field day with hilarious memes related to the scathing new track.

Kendrick Lamar Spins the Block on Drake

On Friday (May 3), following rumors that Drake would drop his third K-Dot diss record, but did not, Kendrick spun the block on The Boy by releasing the new song "6:16 in LA." The track appeared on Kendrick's Instagram page. Arriving just three days after Kendrick delivered his initial Drizzy diss song, "Euphoria," fans haven't even gotten a chance to take that in before K-Dot already let off another round.

"Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let's see/Have you ever thought that OVO was workin' for me?" Kendrick raps over a Sounwave and Jack Antonoff-produced track, which samples Al Green. "Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person/Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it/Can't 'Toosie Slide' up out of this one, it's just gon' resurface."

"6:16 in LA" Memes

As per usual, people on social media are having no chill when it comes beef. The hilarious memes about Kendrick's new diss are flying out left and right.

"Kendrick Lamar doing Drake like this rn," one post on X, formerly known as Twitter, reads, which is accompanied by a clip of wrestler Shawn Michaels humping a Canadian flag.

"Drake over there beating interns with Birkins tryna find out who the leak is," a person wrote on X with a photo of a man swinging on someone with a bag.

"Drake after seeing Kendrick Lamar hit him with the uno reverse back to back diss tracks," another rap fan tweeted along with a video of a man screaming in utter distress.

Check out the funniest memes about Kendrick Lamar's new "6:16 in LA" diss below.

See the Most Hilarious Memes Regarding Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 in LA"